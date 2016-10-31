Seize the opportunity

The governor has proposed cutting state funding for War Memorial Stadium by one-half. This is sure to rankle many of our citizenry.

Yet why not make for the greatest gnashing and grinding of teeth by taking away all state funding for the stadium? Yes, let's let the market decide its fate. I'm betting that the stadium would be converted to the world's largest horseshoe pit. Consider the sheer number of horseshoe matches that could be played simultaneously within the stadium (proper safety helmet attire required). The floor could be readily available for rodeos as well as those caged death-match wrasslin' matches that so many of my more conservative friends find of interest. Yes, a mighty opportunity has presented itself. But can we seize it?

JIM HERDEN

Little Rock

How we got to Trump

I'm confident in writing before the election that America rejects Donald Trump. I'm fantasizing that Republicans in Congress will behave like patriots and work with Hillary Clinton and Democratic colleagues to do the work that needs doing for our country. I'm disappointed that a majority of Arkansas voters, including most if not all of our leading politicians, seem at this writing to embrace Trump.

I agree with Philip Martin's recent analysis that Republicans enabled Trump's nomination "in part because of institutional cynicism and an ongoing willingness to monkeywrench governance for short-term political gain. Their members created Trump with their anti-government rhetoric and their empty appeals to the fears of susceptible Americans. They own him ..."

Trump may be over for America, but not for Arkansas. He could easily be elected governor here. It appears the Trump wing, which is further right than the right wing it engulfed, owns our Republican Party. I'm hopeful the election breakdown shows young Arkansans rejected Trump. That could be the light at the end of the tunnel for the current brand of Republicanism in Arkansas.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville

Read small print first

Before you vote for Issue 3, read the small print below the title. Issue 3 will remove the 5 percent state general revenue cap on bond issues and the requirement that economic bonds be sold only at public sale. There will be no limit on how much state revenue can be pledged to private projects, leaving citizens paying the tab in increased taxes. It will give counties and cities the unlimited ability to issue bonds to support private projects and services. Bonds can be sold publicly or privately at the discretion of the government entity. Private bond sales do not require a notice to the public.

Bad decisions will cost the taxpayer, who must pay the bill. Funds can be used beyond special taxes approved by voters to pay off bonds. Definitions in this proposal can be changed by a legislative vote of three-fourths vote, not a vote of the citizens. Use your Internet and go to www.uaex.edu/ballot and read more about this issue before you cast your ballot.

FREDDIE LOU QUIST

Heber Springs

Causes fear and angst

When I was a child, my parents took my sister and me to drive-in movies. Hidden in the movies were subliminal messages to cause people to purchase popcorn, sodas and candy during intermission. When I was born in 1960, America was 82 percent white, and African Americans made up 12 percent of the population. In 2010, whites made up 72 percent of the United States population. It is estimated that by the year 2050, whites will no longer be in the majority in this country. This is causing fear and angst among white America.

Donald Trump is seen as the "Great White Hope." He is going to "build that wall" to keep out the Hispanics, and put forth policies that will take America back to a past where African Americans were more oppressed. In the minds of many whites, this will make America great again.

This explains why nothing sticks to "Teflon" Don. There are whites who will support Donald Trump, no matter what, because of racial fears. It does not matter if he constantly lies and displays his incompetence and lack of presidential temperament. Nor does it matter that his own statements have indicated that he has forced himself on women, with several women coming out stating that he groped them and forcibly kissed them. As Donald Trump said, he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone, and would not lose a vote.

I think the Republican Party is in a lot of trouble. People like Trump, Ted Cruz, Rudy Giuliani and others make one really appreciate President George W. Bush and other sensible Republicans.

AUSTIN PORTER SR.

College Station

Misinformation heard

At the recent Senior Symposium in Hot Springs Village, I was outraged at the misinformation our Congressman Bruce Westerman handed out to those in attendance regarding the Social Security trust fund. He stated that it would be broke by 2020 and that it was loaned out to other government agencies, so when we need to tap the trust fund to make benefit payments, Social Security would have to request a payback.

The Social Security Trust Fund is invested in U.S. Treasuries at 3.4 percent per year, just like investors all over the world, and currently has $2.8 trillion in it. It is projected to earn $89 billion in interest income in 2016, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

I spoke with Westerman afterwards and asked if he understood that the current trust fund was put in place under Reagan and Greenspan in 1983 by incrementally increasing the FICA payroll tax until it reached the current rate of 6.2 percent in 1990 to handle the large baby boomer generation. He again stated it would be broke by 2020 and I told him that was projected to be 2034. Again, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Social Security has run a surplus each year since 1984 (double FICA) and will until 2020--not broke, but no longer running a surplus. Based on current projections, Social Security will run surpluses until 2020 and could be depleted by 2034, which it was expected to be and would then return to a pay-as-you-go system, as it was designed.

JUDITH ZITKO

Hot Springs Village

Editorial on 10/31/2016