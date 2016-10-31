Little Rock food truck owner wanted in death of girlfriend tracked to Mexico, authorities say

U.S. Marshals Service officials in the Eastern District of Arkansas have tracked a Little Rock man wanted in the killing of a woman who was his girlfriend and business partner to Mexico, Deputy U.S. Marshal Kevin Sanders said.

Authorities say Curtis Dorsey, who was 32 at the time of the slaying, fled in a dark-colored truck after he allegedly shot and killed 35-year-old Sharniece Hughes outside her home at 6520 Mabelvale Pike on Sept. 5, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Sanders said local police found Dorsey in El Paso, Texas, on Oct. 16 and pursued him in a vehicle chase before he drove through a barrier between the United States and Juarez, Mexico, crossing into the country.

The U.S. Marshals Service is working with Mexican officials to locate Dorsey and bring him back, Sanders said.

[LITTLE ROCK HOMICIDES: Interactive map of all 2016 slayings]

Dorsey appears to be driving the same 2014 Toyota Tundra with dark-tinted windows and a fictitious Arkansas license plate with the number 498 RMJ in which he originally fled, Sanders said.

Dorsey and Hughes were co-workers at Pinnacle Pointe Behavioral Healthcare System in Little Rock, the Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The Arkansas secretary of state's website lists the two as co-owners of Rock-N-Flavors Italian Ice, a food truck the two registered with the state in April.