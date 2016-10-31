LR man had guns, drugs, police say

A 27-year-old man faces five felony counts after police found him with two loaded pistols and more than a pound of a "green leafy substance" Saturday, according to an arrest report.

Thomas Hunter of Little Rock was found sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle Saturday in the parking lot of the Atria Inn & Extended Stay at 6100 S. University Ave., according to the report.

Police smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and Hunter gave a false date of birth and name to police, according to the report.

Police said they found approximately 1.5 pounds of a "green leafy substance," two loaded pistols and a digital scale when they searched the vehicle.

Hunter was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with purpose, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of a gun and drugs, possession of a firearm by certain persons, theft by receiving, obstruction of government operations, and loitering, according to the arrest report.

He was listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.

Metro on 10/31/2016