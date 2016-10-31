Subscribe Register Login

Monday, October 31, 2016, 3:27 a.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police beat

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 3:00 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


LR man had guns, drugs, police say

A 27-year-old man faces five felony counts after police found him with two loaded pistols and more than a pound of a "green leafy substance" Saturday, according to an arrest report.

Thomas Hunter of Little Rock was found sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle Saturday in the parking lot of the Atria Inn & Extended Stay at 6100 S. University Ave., according to the report.

Police smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and Hunter gave a false date of birth and name to police, according to the report.

Police said they found approximately 1.5 pounds of a "green leafy substance," two loaded pistols and a digital scale when they searched the vehicle.

Hunter was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with purpose, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of a gun and drugs, possession of a firearm by certain persons, theft by receiving, obstruction of government operations, and loitering, according to the arrest report.

He was listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.

Metro on 10/31/2016

Print Headline: Police beat

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police beat

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online