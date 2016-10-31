Man robbed of pickup while washing it in Little Rock, police say

A man was robbed of his running pickup at gunpoint after stepping out to wash it at a Little Rock car wash Friday, police say.

The carjacking happened around 6:20 p.m. at 9900 N. Rodney Parham Road, the listed address for a Phillips 66 Superstop, when someone armed with a gun approached a man who was waiting for his girlfriend, according to a report.

The 38-year-old man told police that the robber then demanded that he give over the Chevrolet Silverado, at which point he stepped away from the vehicle and allowed the carjacker entry “due to fearing for his life.”

Police said the robber, described as a black male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, left northbound in the pickup on Old Forge Drive.

According to the report, the vehicle was later found in the area of 1900 Reservoir Road in front of an apartment building.

A responding officer noted additional items stolen from the man as $60 in cash, a debit card, a brown leather wallet, a Samsung cellphone valued at $200 and fingerprint cards.

No suspects were named in the report.