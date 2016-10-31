• With hundreds of guests celebrating the grand opening of The Guest House at Graceland, Elvis Presley's former home, music fans and collectors in Memphis and around the world participated in the sixth "Auction at Graceland" in the new resort hotel's 464-seat theater and online in hopes of snatching a piece of Elvis history. Presented by Graceland Auctions, the auction brought in just under $1 million on Saturday. All of the items in the auction were from third-party collectors; none of the items in the auction came from the treasured Graceland Archives. The auction featured rare and unique artifacts certified by Graceland Authenticated, including memorabilia from Elvis' personal life, prized jewelry pieces and concert costumes. Highlights included the "Aqua Blue Vine" jumpsuit Elvis wore onstage in 1973-74, which sold for $325,000, and several distinctive pieces of Elvis' jewelry, including his ruby lion-head cufflinks, which sold for $32,500 and his "E.A.P" gold ID bracelet, which sold for $27,500 on an estimate of $10,000-$15,000.

• A midperformance downpour seemingly did little to dampen the enthusiasm of a crowd of 7,500 that turned out Saturday night for a concert by Jennifer Lopez staged to drum up enthusiasm for Hillary Clinton's campaign. The Democratic nominee appeared onstage with the pop superstar as she finished her hit "Let's Get Loud." The two embraced, and then Clinton encouraged members of the crowd to vote early and took some shots at Republican nominee Donald Trump. "Donald Trump is out there stoking fear," Clinton said to boos from a crowd that included many Hispanics. The concert is part of a series the Clinton campaign is hosting in battleground states around the country as the election draws near. Jon Bon Jovi, Katy Perry and the National are among other performers headlining shows. Lopez, who endorsed Clinton last year, introduced Clinton as "the next and first female president" and implored her fans to vote for her. "We're at a crossroads, and we have to take the right road to the future," she said. "We have the perfect person to take us there."

