N.Y. Airbnb law draws complaints

NEW YORK — Jordan Reeves, who works for a nonprofit, and his domestic partner, a puppeteer, say there’s not a lot of spare income floating around their Brooklyn apartment. That’s why they sometimes rent the place through Airbnb for extra cash when they’re not there.

But a new law that carries fines of up to $7,500 for certain kinds of short-term listings is causing headaches for many Airbnb hosts, including Reeves, who say they are getting unfairly swept up in a measure that’s more aimed at commercial operators who turn multiple apartments into, essentially, illegal hotels.

“Nobody wants illegal hotels. … It seems as though we’re in the same bucket as the people who are taking advantage of the situation,” Reeves said, as he and a group of other hosts gathered across the street from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office last week to protest the law.

Signed by Cuomo, a Democrat, on Oct. 21, the law is one of the toughest in the country against Airbnb and other home-sharing platforms. It levies hefty fines against owners or tenants who offer to let others rent out their entire living space for less than 30 days, something that’s been illegal in New York for several years but didn’t previously carry such penalties. Under the new law, people can still rent out portions of their living spaces, such as a single bedroom or a couch, for less than 30 days. It also doesn’t apply to some dwellings, such as single-family homes or row houses.

Airbnb protested the law, saying New York was rewarding the hotel industry at the expense of New Yorkers, and has filed a lawsuit against it.

Supporters of the law said it was necessary because some property owners are taking apartments that could be homes for city residents out of circulation to make them short-term visitor rentals, hurting both the city’s hotels and its housing market.

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office conducted an investigation of Airbnb rentals from 2010 to 2014. It found that 72 percent of the units listed in New York City were illegal, and that 36 percent of rentals came from commercial operators who made up only 6 percent of hosts.