100 years ago

Oct. 31, 1916

HOT SPRINGS -- A coroner's jury today ordered Paris Davis held on a charge of manslaughter for the death of Riley Ralston, who was killed Saturday night in a gun battle with Paris Davis and his father, Griff Davis on one side, and Ralston and his son, Taylor, on the other. Taylor Ralston is at St. Joseph's infirmary with a wound in his right arm. Neither of the Davises was hit. Testimony at the inquest was to the effect that the Davises sought to avoid the Ralstons, and that Taylor Ralston's shotgun was the first weapon fired.

50 years ago

Oct. 31, 1966

FORT SMITH -- For three months, two Fort Smith men and a Texan rehearsed almost daily the daring escape they made Friday from a Brazilian jail where they were being held on smuggling charges. In the end, they called a taxicab to pick them up at the prison compound, drove 150 miles to an unnamed airfield and boarded a plane piloted by a mysterious Texas businessman and manufacturer. They left Brazil about 4:35 a.m. Friday and arrived at Brownsville, Tex., Saturday about 4:30 p.m.

25 years ago

Oct. 31, 1991

• Two men armed with semiautomatic handguns robbed a North Little Rock bank Wednesday morning but failed to make it out of the parking lot with all of the spoils. Police found a bag containing at least some of the cash, which was stained red from an exploding dye pack, in the Wal-Mart parking lot beside Twin City Bank at 3900 Camp Robinson Road. Sgt. Steve Canady, a police spokesman, refused to disclose the amount of money taken in the 11:14 a.m. robbery or the amount found in the bag.

10 years ago

Oct. 31, 2006

• A drive to rework Little Rock's form of government officially began Monday, and already it's clear the ride might get a little bumpy. A group claiming a cross section of interests argues the existing system of government in Arkansas' capital city skews wealthy developers' sway at City Hall at the expense of less-privileged residents. But changing that system could drag into the state Legislature or even the courts next year over whether any approved change should come as quickly as supporters would like. The Committee for Accountability and Equal Representation says its proposals should be easily and quickly implemented if voters support them.

Metro on 10/31/2016