Patton's Arizona Western squad roars again

— Arkansas tight end pledge and mid-term graduate Jeremy Patton (6-6, 248) and his unbeaten Arizona Western squad are riding high right now as the No. 2 junior college team in the country.

Patton had two catches for 57 yards in front of Razorback head coach Bret Bielema and Arkansas tight ends coach Barry Lunney, Jr. as the Matadors (9-0, 5-0) ripped Glendale Community College 55-3 Saturday night in Yuma, Arizona.

“Jeremy had a couple of big catches early for us that helped set up touchdowns, but I know what Bret is going to love about him most is that he is an every down tight end that is very versatile,” Arizona Western head coach Tom Minnick said.

“Not only does he run great routes and has great hands, but he is a fantastic blocker who really gets into that part for the game. You can put him on the line or split him out and use him like that.

“So he is going to fit right in with Bret and Arkansas, who want to pound it, pound it and then play-action. I know they are very happy about getting him.”

Patton, who chose Arkansas over Alabama, Auburn, Louisville Oklahoma State, Nebraska and many others, has 9 catches for 128 yards (14.2 yards per catch average) and a touchdown so far this season.

“That might not seem like great numbers, but we have five tight ends that we play and a lot of other playmakers as well in the run and pass game,” Minnick said. “I’m telling you Arkansas is getting a great one that does it all.”

Patton, who had 17 catches for 316 yards and 4 touchdowns last season, committed to Arkansas on June 17th after taking an official visit with his family.

“I know Arkansas is a great fit for him,” Minnick said. “They will use him in the proper way and Bret has had a lot of tight ends go on to the NFL and certainly Jeremy is capable of that.”

Minnick said that Patton - expected to enroll at Arkansas in January - has been part of the leadership of a strong sophomore class.

“I think our sophomore leadership has been the biggest key for this football team this season,” Minnick said. “Jeremy has been a big part of that and I’m sure he will be at Arkansas, too.”

Arizona Western - which spent two weeks at No. 1 this season before East Mississippi CC ascended to the top and is averaging 43.3 points per game - has a big game this weekend with No. 6 Mesa (7-1, 5-0).

It will decide the Western State Football League championship title and Mesa - who has won seven straight games and averages 39.6 points per game - will test a Matadors defense that is allowing just 6.7 points per game sand 160.9 yards per game.

“Mesa has a really great quarterback and some big-time wide receivers that are 6-4 or 6-5,” Minnick said. “They also have a good running back and we will have to do a good job against their spread offense.”