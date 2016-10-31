Web plea raises $1M for pipeline protest

CANNON BALL, N.D. -- A crowdsourcing goal of $5,000 to help a few dozen campers protesting the four-state Dakota Access oil pipeline has grown to $1 million, bringing the total amount of donations to the overall fight to block the pipeline to at least $3 million.

The $3 million assists with legal costs, food and other supplies for those opposing the nearly 1,200-mile pipeline, as the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe pursues the fight in court.

As the number of protest-related arrests increased in the past week, so did contributions -- the funds raked in more than $200,000 between Thursday and Friday.

Ho Waste Wakiya Wicasa, the protester who set up the GoFundMe account to support the camp, said that without the money, "we certainly wouldn't have been able to be as productive as we have been in the fight."

Opponents of the $3.8 billion pipeline fear the project will disrupt cultural artifacts and hurt drinking water sources on the Standing Rock Sioux's nearby reservation and farther downstream because the pipeline will cross the Missouri River.

City fires 3 more officers in sex case

RICHMOND, Calif. -- A San Francisco Bay Area city announced Sunday that it is firing three more police officers implicated in a sex scandal involving a teenage girl that has embroiled several area law enforcement agencies and led to criminal charges.

Richmond City Manager Bill Lindsay said he determined four of the 11 officers identified in the investigation should be fired. The officers' names were not released.

City officials previously said they were seeking to fire one officer.

"It is my belief that the actions in question have no place in a city department that has worked hard to become a national model for community policing," Lindsay said in a statement.

The 19-year-old woman at the center of the scandal -- the daughter of a police dispatcher -- says she worked as a prostitute and exchanged sex with officers for money or protection from arrest. She says she has had sex with more than two dozen Northern California officers, several before she turned 18.

The Associated Press generally doesn't identify victims of sex crimes.

Philadelphia faces transit strike deadline

PHILADELPHIA -- Negotiators for the city's transit system, the nation's sixth-largest, and for 5,700 unionized workers are trying to reach agreement on a new contract before a midnight strike deadline.

Officials say a strike by city bus, trolley and subway workers could begin Tuesday if no agreement with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority is reached.

The two sides met Saturday, but the union reported no progress on noneconomic issues, and talks resumed Sunday, a union representative said.

The transportation authority said last week that transit officials hope an agreement can be reached but urged passengers to come up with alternative plans should a strike occur, and the company released a contingency guide to help customers plan.

A strike would affect Philadelphia bus, trolley and subway lines, but not regional rail lines or service in areas outside the city. The city system's daily weekday ridership is about 800,000 trips, or about 400,000 people.

Texas group says victims denied rape kits

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso nonprofit that helps sexual assault victims said about 15 victims have said they were turned away while seeking a rape-kit exam at an area hospital.

Virginia Rueda, sexual assault services coordinator for the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence, told the El Paso Times that the victims, once admitted into the emergency room, are told that the nurses aren't trained or that a rape kit isn't available. Instead, the victims are told to go to another hospital and are discharged, she said.

State law mandates that all hospitals with emergency rooms provide basic training for nurses to administer a rape kit, a sexual assault forensic exam that is provided to law enforcement officials.

Cindy Stout, the chief nursing officer at Del Sol Medical Center, said in a statement that the hospital complies with that law. She said it always has access to rape kits and has nurses who are trained in evidence collection.

But, she said, "health care professionals agree" that it's preferable for nurses conducting sexual assault exams to have attended training to receive certification as Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners.

Stout said that when sexual assault victims arrive at Del Sol, staff members first treat any emergency condition and then notify the victims that Del Sol is not a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners-designated facility. She said patients are encouraged to go such a hospital because of the level of expertise they provide, but can choose to stay at Del Sol.

