PHOTO: Police find strange fruit covered in writing, nails

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Police in one of the sheikhdoms of the United Arab Emirates say they found and determined a strange fruit covered in writing and nails was not dangerous.

Police in Sharjah, a conservative emirate neighboring Dubai, posted a picture and video of the fruit found Saturday on a beach there.

The yellow melon bore Arabic writing and appeared to have a cartoon picture of a person on it, with nails hammered into neat rows on the figure.

Police say they spoke with officials at the emirate's Islamic Affairs Department and determined it not to be a threat.

While more relaxed on social issues than its Arab neighbors, items associated with black magic and witchcraft are illegal in the United Arab Emirates.