Police: 2 more armed robberies reported in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood

Three people were robbed within the same hour Saturday in Hillcrest and Little Rock police believe the two holdups are related, a spokesman said.

The latest robberies bring to four the number of armed hold-ups of individuals in the same neighborhood so far this month.

Little Rock Police Department Lt. Steve McClanahan said the department’s robbery unit thinks the same crew robbed two women at 311 Beechwood Street at 12:24 a.m. Saturday, switched cars, and then robbed another woman about half an hour later in the parking lot of the Kroger at 614 Beechwood St.

The first two women were walking along Beechwood when a white SUV, possibly a Cadillac Escalade, pulled up alongside them, a police report said. One of the women told police two men got out of the car and pointed guns at them.

The robbers took the women’s iPhones, purses, identification, cash and credit and debit cards, the report said. One of the women told police the men were black and no older than 25.

At 12:57 a.m., another woman was getting into her car at the Hillcrest Kroger parking lot when a four-door silver truck stopped behind her, another police report said. A man opened the rear passenger-side door and approached her. The report said he grabbed her backpack, pointed a small black revolver at her and said, “Give me all you got.”

Despite a brief struggle, the man took the backpack, an iPad Mini and her credit and debit cards before returning to the truck. The report said the vehicle then left east on Kavanaugh Boulevard.

The victim told police the robber was clean shaven, black and approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. He had medium skin tone and short dark hair and was wearing a gray hoodie and black shorts.

Both robberies were similar in nature, McClanahan said, noting sometimes a group will "get comfortable" robbing people in the same area.

He added that the information on the robberies has been sent to the downtown precinct patrol division and those officers, whose district includes Hillcrest, will act on it accordingly.

“We’re definitely aware of it,” he said, adding that robbery trends have popped up recently in other parts of the city such as west Little Rock.

The Saturday robberies came after a delivery man was robbed Thursday night at the Hillcrest Kroger. The robber, a black man in his late 20s or early 30s, took the man’s tablet, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Arkansas Online also reported that an armed robbery occurred outside River City Coffee, located at 2913 Kavanaugh Blvd. in Hillcrest, on Oct. 11. It was the same night three women were robbed outside the Kroger at 1900 N. Polk St. in the Heights.

In both those instances, a car pulled up to the victims and gunmen got out and proceeded to rob them. Police believe both those robberies are related, and McClanahan said detectives are investigating to see if they’re also linked to Saturday’s robberies.