Police: Robbers forced man to 'pray to Allah' at south Little Rock motel; 2 arrested

A man told police that robbers handcuffed him and forced him to “pray to Allah” during a robbery early Friday at a south Little Rock motel.

The 21-year-old man said three people approached him around 1:25 a.m. on the eastbound access road along Interstate 30, with one showing a gun in his waistband, according to a report.

That robber, later identified as 22-year-old Emmett Seals of Little Rock, and two other robbers, including 48-year-old Brian Keith Perkins of Little Rock, then advised of their interest to go to a room at the Super 7 Inn at 9525 Interstate 30, a responding officer noted.

The victim, whose listed address is at that motel, said that when he went to his room, the three went in with him and a short time later told him to get some ice from the front office.

When the man returned to his room, the robbers forced him to lie on his bed and a fourth robber appeared with handcuffs, he told police.

He was then handcuffed before the robbers reportedly made him kneel in a corner and pray to Allah, the Arabic term for God, according to authorities.

Seals demanded money from the man while pointing a silver revolver at his forehead, the report stated.

It was not immediately clear how the man was able to get free from the handcuffs.

Authorities later located Seals and Perkins at the motel and took them into custody. Both were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping and remained at the Pulaski County jail, each in lieu of $40,000 bail, as of Monday, records show.

After Seals, whose listed address is also the motel, consented to a search of his room, police found an unloaded silver Smith and Wesson revolver, a .177-caliber black pellet pistol and ammunition for the weapons in a black backpack on the bed.

The relation of Seals to the victim was listed as "otherwise known."

The identities of the two other robbers were not known at the time of the report.