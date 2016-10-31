Victim gets back in Camaro as carjacker drives away, Little Rock police say

A Little Rock man said he tussled with the carjacker who stole his Chevrolet Camaro coupe as he was airing up the tires in a gas station parking lot early Sunday, police said.

The 34-year-old told police he was filling up the tires of the car in a Phillips 66 parking lot at 8900 Stagecoach Road at 12:02 a.m. when a man got into the car and started to drive away, according to a Little Rock police report.

The Camaro owner said he ran after the car, got into the front passenger seat and started fighting the man while he drove, the report said.

The carjacker pulled over near the intersection of Baseline Road and Mabelvale Pike, and both men got out of the vehicle and punched each other several times, the victim told police.

The man then said he was armed, at which point another person in a silver SUV pulled up, and the man left in that vehicle while still holding the keys to the Camaro, the 34-year-old told police.

The Camaro owner had injuries on both knees and contusions on his nose and under his right eye, police said.

Officials found a watch, a piece of jewelry and a shirt on the road, and the victim told investigators they belonged to the carjacker and came off during the altercation, the report said.

Officials also took fingerprints from the driver's side door and will review footage from the gas station, the report said.

The carjacker was described on the report as a black man between 18 to 25 years old who stands 6 feet tall and weighs roughly 150 pounds.

No suspect was identified on the report.