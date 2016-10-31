Police: Little Rock man arrested after 3 robbed near bar

A Little Rock man was arrested after authorities say he robbed three people near a bar Sunday night, according to a police report.

Officer Thomas Norman arrived at West End Smokehouse & Tavern, located at 215 N. Shackleford Road, in response to a robbery around 9:40 p.m. and saw a white 2016 Toyota Corolla pulling out of the parking lot, he wrote in a report.

A witness ran outside and told Norman the robber was in the car, the report said. Norman followed the car, pulled the vehicle over in the 300 block of Shackleford Road and found 29-year-old Mark Edward Johnson in the passenger seat.

A victim interviewed by police described Johnson and said he approached him in the back alley behind the bar, showed a gun and demanded money, according to the report. The victim said he told Johnson he had no money, at which point Johnson ran off, the report said.

Three other victims at the tavern described Johnson and said he robbed them of $272 in cash, a Cardinals hat, earrings, a watch and a jacket, the report said.

Johnson was arrested and faces four counts of aggravated robbery, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle was interviewed and released without charges, according to the report.

A court date is scheduled for Nov. 7.