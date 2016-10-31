Woman, 84, tells Little Rock police that 2 tried to rob her, fled when she didn't have anything

An Arkansas woman avoided getting robbed by repeating that she "didn't have anything" to two armed men Saturday evening, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Eleanor Mitchell, 84, of Little Rock told police she was near her vehicle in the 600 block of Rock Street around 6:30 p.m. when two unknown black males wielding handguns approached her, according to a police report.

Mitchell said the men told her to give them everything she had, and she responded that she "didn't have anything," the report said.

The men then asked for her car keys, and Mitchell repeated that she didn't have anything, according to the report. The men left, and she reported the incident when she got home, Mitchell told police.

No suspects were named on the report.