Police: Man arrested in Little Rock after 'huffing,' head-butting deputy

A man was arrested in Little Rock on Sunday after allegedly inhaling a substance from an air canister and head-butting a Pulaski County deputy, according to a police report.

An off-duty deputy says he was in the 2000 block of South Shackleford Road, near a Wal-Mart Supercenter, around 10:20 p.m. when he was approached by a witness who told him a man was "huffing" compressed air and "scaring patrons," the report said.

The deputy says he then saw 30-year-old Bradley Llewellyn outside with a rag over his face. He told Llewellyn to pull down the cloth, which Llewellyn did and immediately "placed the air nozzle in his mouth and inhaled," the deputy wrote. Llewellyn was arrested.

As he was being transported to jail, Llewellyn threatened police, kicked the patrol car and later head-butted the deputy as he was being taken out of the vehicle, according to the report.

Llewellyn faces misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, making terroristic threats, criminal mischief and third-degree domestic battery, according to the report.

Llewellyn's bail was set at $1,600, and a court date is scheduled for Nov. 29.