Police: Man charged after crash hurts 22 NASCAR fans

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police say they've charged a man with reckless driving after a crash injured more than 22 people in a Martinsville Speedway parking lot after a NASCAR race.

Police said in a statement Monday that the unnamed driver of a car that hit pedestrians in the congested handicapped parking lot after Sunday's race was taken into custody and charged with reckless driving. Police said they're trying to determine the exact cause of the crash. They are consulting with prosecutors and said more charges are pending.

Police said 22 people ranging in age from 13 to 65 were injured, including nine people who were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening. The remaining 13 had minor injuries that were treated at the scene.