Registries track more ex-convicts

TOLEDO, Ohio -- More states are turning to publicly accessible lists that keep tabs on a wide range of offenders -- from murderers to methamphetamine users -- once they're out of prison.

"In this day and age, you can't have enough information about people coming into your lives," said New York state Sen. Michael Nozzolio, who was unsuccessful in several attempts to establish a violent offender registry.

But groups fighting domestic violence say that money spent to maintain those lists would be better used on programs to stop violence before it happens. Keeping sex offender lists updated costs many states well over $1 million each year, a price partially covered by fees offenders must pay.

A nationwide review by The Associated Press found that Illinois, Minnesota and Tennessee have publicly accessible lists for methamphetamine-related crimes, while Ohio has one for people convicted of drunken driving at least five times.

The increasing number of offender registries can be traced to a basic need to control threats, said Molly Wilson, a law professor at St. Louis University.

"The data doesn't bear it out that the registries make people safer, but it does make them happier," she said.

Some researchers contend the lists, searchable online, can prevent offenders from finding jobs and homes, making it more likely they'll offend again.

"When someone comes out of prison, we want them to be successful," said Alissa Ackerman, a criminal justice professor at the University of Washington. "We want them to be part of society. Putting people on registries like this makes it next to impossible to do."

Vincent Brumley, who was released from an Illinois prison in 2015 after serving 27 years for his role with two others who kidnapped and killed a man, said few employers will give him a chance after he tells them of his past and they learn he's on the state's registry.

"That's all they see me as," he said. "They don't know what I was convicted of, or if I was guilty. I did my time. Why hold me back?"

Some registries track only people convicted of murder or violent crimes against children. Montana first expanded its list to add non-sex offenders in 1995 and now includes those convicted of murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and arson.

Pennsylvania and Texas are among states that have debated establishing a domestic violence registry within the past few years.

Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Virginia require at least some violent offenders to register, while Florida has a list for "habitual offenders" convicted of felonies that aren't sex crimes.

The online registry in Kansas logs 1,600 views each day and generates a steady stream of tips, mostly involving sex and drug offenders, said John Gaunt, who oversees it for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The laws force offenders to keep their whereabouts updated for anywhere from 10 years to life, depending on the severity of the crime.

Ohio lawmakers looking into the idea have not settled on a plan and say they want to make sure law enforcement backs it.

The debate in Ohio follows the disappearance of Sierah Joughin, a University of Toledo student who investigators say was abducted and killed after she went bicycling this summer. In the hours after she disappeared, her friends scanned the state's list of sex offenders and started knocking on doors. But their search didn't lead them down the road to an ex-convict who had spent time in prison for abducting another woman, because he had never been convicted of a sex crime.

Now Joughin's family is calling for Ohio to track all sorts of violent offenders.

"If you're trying to get back in society and you're trying to be a productive member of society, you have to own what you did," said Joughin's mother, Sheila Vaculik. "You're there for a reason, and you put yourself there for a reason."

In a 2013 paper for the Louisiana Law Review, Wilson of St. Louis University cited studies showing that registries seemed to have little effect on reported rapes or whether a convicted person commits crimes again.

She cited a 1995 study that found no significant difference between the recidivism rates for sex offenders who were required to register and those who weren't. Another study looked at 10 states and found registration and notification laws seemed to have no predictable effect on the incidence of rape: six of the states saw no change in rape rates, three showed a decrease in rapes and one saw an increase.

Even Brumley, the Illinois ex-convict, said he can understand why states would want a registry for serial child molesters or other repeat violent offenders.

"I'd want to know who's around my kids," said Brumley, who lives in Naperville, a Chicago suburb.

Prosecutors plan to pursue the death penalty against James Worley, the ex-con who has pleaded innocent to killing Joughin, 20, and is scheduled to go on trial next year. He and his attorneys have declined to comment.

Vaculik doubts a registry would have saved her daughter, but thinks it might protect someone else and remove some of the fear her neighbors now have in their everyday lives.

"That's not how I want to live," she said. "But I do want to be informed."

