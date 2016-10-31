CBS considering Arkansas-LSU for doubleheader

— The start time for Arkansas' Nov. 12 game against LSU won't be announced until this weekend.

CBS has opted to use a six-day option for Nov. 12 games, meaning start times and TV designations won't be announced until Sunday. CBS has a doubleheader scheduled for Nov. 12 with games beginning at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

There are five SEC games that day being considered by CBS. In addition to Arkansas-LSU, other games are Ole Miss at Texas A&M, South Carolina at Florida, Auburn at Georgia and Kentucky at Tennessee.

Arkansas-LSU would likely be one of the CBS games that day if one or both teams pull top 10 upsets this week. The Razorbacks host No. 10 Florida, while the No. 15 Tigers host No. 1 Alabama. Both games are part of a CBS tripleheader.

The game between Arkansas and LSU was long a staple on CBS, but the teams have not played on the network since moving their series away from Thanksgiving weekend after the 2013 season.

If the Arkansas-LSU game is not picked up by CBS, it will air at either 11 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, or 6 p.m. on ESPN.