Pakistani police clash with protesters

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani riot police Sunday used tear gas and batons to fight stone-throwing supporters of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, seizing weapons and detaining hundreds of people when they attempted to reach Islamabad for an anti-government rally scheduled this week.

The clashes have been taking place intermittently since Friday, when the government imposed a ban on all rallies and protests in the capital. They broke out again on Sunday near Khan’s suburban home and at several places on the outskirts of the capital. Khan has vowed to lock down Islamabad on Wednesday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The message we’re getting is that they’re going to block Islamabad,” Pakistan’s Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan told a news conference. He accused the opposition party of plans to storm into Pakistan’s secretariat, the main government office, and said the government will not let anyone disrupt life in the capital.

“This is my responsibility — that schools remain open and people go to their offices,” he said.

Bomber killed entering refugee camp

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Troops shot and killed a man who had explosives strapped to his torso Sunday as he tried to enter a refugee camp in northeastern Maiduguri city where another suicide bomber killed five people a day earlier.

The Sunday morning bombing is the fifth explosion in three weeks in Maiduguri, the birthplace of the Boko Haram Islamic extremist group, which is blamed for the bombings. Maiduguri is also the headquarters of the military campaign to halt the insurgency.

Bakassi camp houses more than 16,000 people terrorized by Boko Haram into fleeing their homes.

Residents alerted soldiers, who tried to persuade the man to surrender. But when he started running toward the camp gate, they shot him. One explosive blew up immediately and a second was safely detonated, said Abubakar Gajibo, a resident at the camp. The military said there was no blast, and soldiers had to detonate the explosives.

Venezuela’s Maduro, opposition meet

CARACAS, Venezuela — Members of Venezuela’s divided opposition began talks with the government Sunday night as part of a Vatican-led attempt to defuse the country’s political crisis ahead of another big street protest to call for the removal of socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro arrived at a museum in western Caracas to formally kick off the talks, seen by some as a stalling tactic for the leader who is widely unpopular over rocketing inflation and shortages of food and other basic goods.

Fifteen parties belonging to the Democratic Unity opposition alliance boycotted the talks, saying they were not prepared to sit across from the government until it released several jailed opposition activists and reversed its decision to cancel a constitutionally allowed recall referendum.

The opposition has called for a protest this Thursday and is vowing to march to the presidential palace. Government foes haven’t been allowed to get close to the palace since the 2002 coup that briefly toppled President Hugo Chavez, the late leader who installed the socialist administration.

Canadian, EU leaders sign trade pact

BRUSSELS — The European Union and Canada signed a landmark trade pact Sunday, ending days of drama after a small Belgian region refused to endorse the agreement.

As protesters gathered outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, whose country holds the EU’s rotating presidency, put an end to the suspense by signing the Comprehensive Economic and Trade agreement.

“This accord is the product of long discussions. Frank discussions, but which have always taken place in respect among partners that share common values,” Trudeau told reporters afterward.

The EU needed unanimity among all its 28 members, and Belgium needed the backing of all its regions to approve the trade pact.

Smaller than the U.S. state of New Jersey, the Wallonia region defied hopes for a deal between more than 500 million EU citizens and 35 million Canadians for weeks.

