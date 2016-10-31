Robber assaulted man, stole backpack before running him over in Little Rock, police say

A robber assaulted a man and stole his backpack before running him over in the parking lot of his Little Rock apartment Sunday, according to police.

In a report, the Little Rock Police Department said it was called to an assault at 2:05 p.m. at South Oaks Apartment Homes at 3401 Fair Park Blvd.

In the parking lot, a 30-year-old man working on his scooter told police that he'd approached someone else working on their vehicle and asked if he could borrow a tool.

That person, identified as a black man between 25 and 35, lent the tool to the man but approached him a short time later and began assaulting him, according to a report.

The man told police that during the assault, the robber was able to steal a black backpack containing $35 in cash and a black Powersport battery valued at $55 off his back.

Police said that as the man fell to the ground, the robber got inside a green Kia Soul, ran him over and fled in an unknown direction.

The robber was described as standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt at the time, police said.