Home /
Robber assaulted man, stole backpack before running him over in Little Rock, police say
This article was published today at 4:14 p.m.
South Oaks Apartment Homes
A robber assaulted a man and stole his backpack before running him over in the parking lot of his Little Rock apartment Sunday, according to police.
In a report, the Little Rock Police Department said it was called to an assault at 2:05 p.m. at South Oaks Apartment Homes at 3401 Fair Park Blvd.
In the parking lot, a 30-year-old man working on his scooter told police that he'd approached someone else working on their vehicle and asked if he could borrow a tool.
That person, identified as a black man between 25 and 35, lent the tool to the man but approached him a short time later and began assaulting him, according to a report.
The man told police that during the assault, the robber was able to steal a black backpack containing $35 in cash and a black Powersport battery valued at $55 off his back.
Police said that as the man fell to the ground, the robber got inside a green Kia Soul, ran him over and fled in an unknown direction.
The robber was described as standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt at the time, police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Robber assaulted man, stole backpack before running him over in Little Rock, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.