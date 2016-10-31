Rock work added to downtown Newport

— Through the vision of one Newport resident, old city structures have become new city landscaping.

Ed Williams has spearheaded downtown Newport’s rock-work project at the corner of Front and Main Streets. Williams took care of the project’s funding and hired help for building the rock retaining walls.

“It’s added a lot to the downtown,” Mayor David Stewart said. “Folks go down just to see that.”

Certain historic buildings in the area had been torn down, and Williams was inspired to use their limestone and sandstone to spruce up the look of downtown.

“Ed Williams is a lifelong resident,” the mayor said. “He’s owned businesses here for years and years. He just wanted to give something back, and he’s always been real interested in downtown. He’s just a good fellow, and he wanted to do that. He paid for 100 percent of it.”

In the front middle of the retaining wall, there are logos of the University of Arkansas Razorback; the Greyhound, Newport High School’s logo; and the Arkansas State University Red Wolf.

Williams, who Stewart said is humble about the project, said it took about 60 days to complete.

“You just finally take what you’ve got and do the best with what you’ve got, and that’s what we wound up with,” Williams said of using stone to create something new for the city.

Stewart said the fact that stones from old buildings were reused for the project means a lot to the local community. He also said there are plans for more stones to be used at two city parks on Newport Lake, including the dog park.

Events like the Depot Days Festival and the city’s annual Visual Arts Show help add attractions to the downtown community, Stewart said. Now, with rock work being completed, the city has a newer, permanent landmark.

“It’s in our downtown area, and it’s something that’s really neat, and it stands out,” Stewart said. “Most folks know that the economic development greatly starts in the downtown area. The towns that are economically in pretty good shape all have pretty good-looking downtowns.”

Stewart said the three mascots give a nod to the local sports community and that Williams is a sports fan.

“He’s just a sports fan and knew that it would look neat, and it really does,” he said. “[People will see] that we’re sports fans and that we recognize our local teams, as well as ASU, which is also local to us with ASU-Newport here, and our Razorbacks.”

Williams said he does not remember the budget for the project, and Stewart said he did not inquire into how much the retaining walls cost. Williams said he hopes that people who walk by the rock work enjoy what they see.

“Everybody that I have talked to has really been thankful,” Williams said. “It has been really good.”

Williams, who has lived in Newport his entire life, said he’s seen the city improve over the years with the addition of new streets and new sidewalks downtown.

“The city is looking the best it’s ever looked in the past 50 years,” he said. “We’ve got a good group of people here. Our mayor has done an outstanding job. They have done a wonderful job.”

Williams said there are also plans to create more rock work across the street from the current structure on the corner of Front and Main streets.

“It’s all because of Ed Williams,” Stewart said. “He’s done it. He’s asked for my advice, and the City Council’s advice, and we’re all just real proud that it’s here. It’s something that really stands out.”

