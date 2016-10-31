Trial set for ex-Arkansas teacher accused of sexually assaulting two boys
By NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE
BENTONVILLE — A judge has set a March jury trial for a former Gravette teacher accused of sexually assaulting two boys.
Harry Don Almond, 63, of Bella Vista is charged with two counts of sexual assault in the second degree, a Class B felony. He faces five to 20 years in prison on each of the charges if convicted. He has pleaded innocent.
Circuit Judge Brad Karren scheduled Almond’s jury trial to begin March 28. A pretrial hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. March 27.
Almond was arrested Oct. 27, 2015. He is free on $30,000 bond.
Police recorded a telephone conversation between a student and Almond, who admitted touching the student’s crotch but urged the student not to say anything about it, the affidavit states.
