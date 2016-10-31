Style: A harvest of fall festivities

Thanks to Thanksgiving, November is a cornucopia of great reasons to be grateful — clocks, mushrooms, twinkle lights, turkeys, ducks and turduckens And the ultimate turkey shoot, Election Day, Nov. 8, when everyone can be appreciative for at least one thing: It’s over, Ron Wolfe writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

Check out Ron’s clip-and-save monthly calendar for information on Mushroom Mania at Pinnacle State Park, Sherwood’s Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights and Stuttgart’s World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest and many other events.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.