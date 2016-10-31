Suicidal LR man taken to hospital
This article was published today at 3:02 a.m.
The Little Rock police tactical unit responded to a suicidal man Sunday morning in west Little Rock, a spokesman said. No one was hurt, and the man was taken to a hospital.
Officers responded to the Palisades at Chenal Valley apartments at the intersection of Rahling Road and Chenal Valley Drive shortly before 7 a.m. and found a man sitting in a parked car with a handgun.
Rahling Road was closed and officers were diverting Sunday-morning traffic.
Police took the man to the hospital around 8:40 a.m., according to the Police Department's Twitter account.
Metro on 10/31/2016
Print Headline: Suicidal LR man taken to hospital
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Suicidal LR man taken to hospital
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.