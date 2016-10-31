Suicidal LR man taken to hospital

The Little Rock police tactical unit responded to a suicidal man Sunday morning in west Little Rock, a spokesman said. No one was hurt, and the man was taken to a hospital.

Officers responded to the Palisades at Chenal Valley apartments at the intersection of Rahling Road and Chenal Valley Drive shortly before 7 a.m. and found a man sitting in a parked car with a handgun.

Rahling Road was closed and officers were diverting Sunday-morning traffic.

Police took the man to the hospital around 8:40 a.m., according to the Police Department's Twitter account.

