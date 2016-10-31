Trump keeps focus on Clinton inquiry

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump's campaign Sunday seized on an FBI investigation that's brought renewed attention to Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while at the State Department, attempting to feed voters' doubts about the Democratic nominee's trustworthiness.

Although the original FBI investigation found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by Clinton or her staff while she was secretary of state, and FBI Director James Comey said Friday that the new batch of emails under investigation may not be significant, Trump sought to use the news at campaign events that night and throughout the weekend to declare Clinton guilty of criminal wrongdoing.

"As you've heard, it was just announced on Friday that the FBI is reopening their investigation into the criminal and illegal conduct of Hillary Clinton," Trump said during a rally Sunday in Las Vegas. "Hillary has nobody but herself to blame for her mounting legal problems. Her criminal action was willful, deliberate, intentional and purposeful."

The Republican presidential nominee also claimed in a tweet, without evidence, that "Twitter, Google and Facebook are burying the FBI criminal investigation of Clinton."

Clinton, meanwhile, vowed Sunday that she would not be "knocked off course" in the election's final days.

"I'm not stopping now; we're just getting warmed up," she declared during a rally in Wilton Manors, Fla., one of several stops Sunday in the battleground state. "We're not going to be distracted, no matter what our opponents throw at us."

During separate remarks to about 300 people at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale, Clinton advised those in attendance not to be "distracted by all the noise in the political environment," and she stressed the value of perseverance when confronting obstacles in life.

"Everyone -- everyone -- is knocked down in life," Clinton said. "And as my mother showed me and taught me, what matters is whether you get back up. And those of us who are people of faith know that getting back up is what we are called to do."

Earlier Sunday, Clinton dropped in on an early-voting brunch sponsored by two Democratic groups in Miami at Fado, an Irish pub.

"These last nine days, we can really race to the finish line," Clinton told a crowd of about 40 people, whom she urged to help elect Democrats up and down the ballot.

"If any of you know anyone who is thinking about voting for Trump, I want you to stage an intervention," Clinton added. "Because friends don't let friends vote for Trump."

FBI inquiries

Comey, who notified Congress on Friday that potentially relevant information was uncovered in a separate case, has not offered any additional comment. Government officials have described the FBI's new information as emerging from an investigation into whether former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., sent lewd messages to a 15-year-old girl.

"We never thought we were going to say 'thank you' to Anthony Weiner," Trump said Sunday.

Weiner is the estranged husband of top Clinton adviser Huma Abedin. Abedin has told people that she is unsure how her emails could have ended up on a device she viewed as belonging to her husband, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

Law enforcement officials said Sunday that the FBI has obtained a warrant to search the emails found on the computer. Comey wrote in his letter to Congress that "We don't know the significance of this newly discovered collection of emails," in part because the agency could not thoroughly review them without a warrant. An official familiar with the case said prosecutors would need to demonstrate probable cause to conduct searches beyond what they were authorized to do in the investigation of Weiner.

One official said the total number of emails recovered in the Weiner investigation is close to 650,000 -- though that includes many emails that are not relevant to the Clinton investigation. But officials familiar with the case said the messages include a significant amount of correspondence associated with Clinton and Abedin.

The agents investigating Clinton's use of a private email server knew in early October that messages recovered in the Weiner investigation might be germane to their case, but they waited weeks before briefing the FBI director, according to people familiar with the case.

Comey has written that he was informed of the development Thursday, and he sent a letter to legislators the next day letting them know that he thought the team should take "appropriate investigative steps designed to allow investigators to review these emails."

Clinton's running mate, Tim Kaine, said Comey violated long-standing U.S. Justice Department protocols about steering clear of actions that could influence elections and revealing information about ongoing investigations.

"You can't break both these protocols and leave it hanging out there with a question mark," Kaine said on ABC's This Week.

Referring to news that the Justice Department had warned the FBI that Comey's announcement broke protocol, Trump said Sunday that the Justice Department was "trying so hard to protect Hillary Clinton."

But the top Senate Democrat said Sunday that Comey's actions may have violated the Hatch Act, which limits some political activities of federal employees.

In a letter to Comey, Minority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada wrote: "Through your partisan actions, you may have broken the law."

Character questions

Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said the FBI's announcement feeds into questions about Clinton's character.

Trump "just sees that there's this constant cloud of corruption that follows Hillary Clinton around. And for the FBI to make this remarkable move 11 days before the election means there must be something there," Conway said on This Week. "Look, I think for the voters at this stage, this plays right into their reluctance about Hillary Clinton anyway. ... So there is political currency attached to this."

Conway said Comey was in "an impossible spot" when he acknowledged the FBI was looking into the messages. "Had he sat on the information, one can argue that he also would be interfering in the election" by failing to disclose the review, Conway said.

In a Sunday appearance on CBS' Face the Nation, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, Trump's running mate, criticized Clinton and her allies for questioning Comey's decision and motives.

On Fox News Sunday, Pence praised Trump for changing his attitude toward the FBI. Before Comey's announcement, Trump accused the FBI of "rolling over" on the Clinton email inquiry. On Friday, Trump said, "I have great respect for the FBI for righting this wrong."

"I think what you see here is an example of real leadership," Pence said. "That's because we thought the investigation never should have been closed. ... It was just incomprehensible when the director of the FBI came out and literally indicted Hillary Clinton in the press and then said we're not recommending that she be indicted."

On NBC's Meet the Press, Pence said the FBI's decision to investigate was "encouraging to millions of Americans."

"Because, No. 1, the FBI director is keeping his word to the Congress that if new, pertinent information came forward that justified the reopening of the case, that he would alert the Congress," Pence said. "He has done that."

Pence on Sunday also sought to distance himself from Trump's claims that the election is rigged and might be stolen because of voter fraud.

"I don't think there's a suggestion about it being stolen," Pence said on Face the Nation, suggesting that Trump means to criticize the media with his comments.

But later Sunday, Trump told his Colorado supporters to vote in person instead of relying on the vote-by-mail system in a state where Democrats overcame Republicans' long-standing registration advantage this year.

"Do you think those ballots are properly counted? Do you think?" Trump asked at a rally in Greeley, to which some in attendance shouted, "No!"

Trump told attendees to go to a polling place to pick up new ballots instead of using the ones all Colorado registered voters receive by mail.

"They'll void your old ballot and give you a new ballot, and you can go ahead and make sure it gets in," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Clinton's campaign was focused on fundraising, noting that Clinton over the weekend had her best fundraising Saturday ever, without providing specifics.

"We felt a surge of support and momentum, as well. We're feeling fine in that regard," Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook told Meet the Press, adding that the campaign has seen "a surge of activity" since the FBI's announcement.

Asked whether the revelation could cost Clinton the election, Mook said he did not think so.

"I would wager in Nevada -- turnout is so strong among Democrats there that Hillary could build an insurmountable lead in the coming days," Mook said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jose A. DelReal, John Wagner, Sean Sullivan, Matt Zapotosky, Ellen Nakashima, Rosalind S. Helderman and Elise Viebeck of The Washington Post; by Julie Pace, Ken Thomas, Jill Colvin, Eric Tucker and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press; by Alexander Burns of The New York Times; and by Joseph Tanfani of the Los Angeles Times.

