Two former executives at Little Rock bank found not guilty in fraud case
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 3:21 p.m.
Two former executives at Little Rock-based One Bank & Trust have been found not guilty of all charges in a federal bank-fraud case.
Michael Francis Heald, 56, and Bradley Stephen Paul, 54, both of Little Rock, were accused of helping two other bank executives conceal a bad $1.5 million loan from federal regulators and non-banker members of the bank's board of directors between December 2007 and September 2012.
After three weeks of testimony, the jury began deliberating at 8:30 a.m. Monday and returned with not-guilty verdicts on all counts at 2:45 p.m.
Heald and Paul had been charged with conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering, and making false and misleading bank entries.
