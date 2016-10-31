Two former executives at Little Rock bank found not guilty in fraud case

Two former executives at Little Rock-based One Bank & Trust have been found not guilty of all charges in a federal bank-fraud case.

Michael Francis Heald, 56, and Bradley Stephen Paul, 54, both of Little Rock, were accused of helping two other bank executives conceal a bad $1.5 million loan from federal regulators and non-banker members of the bank's board of directors between December 2007 and September 2012.

After three weeks of testimony, the jury began deliberating at 8:30 a.m. Monday and returned with not-guilty verdicts on all counts at 2:45 p.m.

Heald and Paul had been charged with conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering, and making false and misleading bank entries.

