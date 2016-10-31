Two of a kind

We are a state that resonates with redundancy. We have "two-of" too many things. F'r instance: We have two Little Rocks--the North one and the regular one. We have two Broadway Bridges--the stalwart original still in its death throes, refusing to capitulate even as it lies in state in the murky depths of the Watery Divide. And its shiny new impersonator, desperately trying to impress but falling dismally short.

We have two governors. The talking-head, three-letter palindrome one, and the far-more competent, better-liked one. Except the better-liked one has the letters Lt. preceding his gubernatorial title (which, by the way, stands for "(not) Like Trump"). Two Double-A baseball teams. The Travs and those other guys. Two major North American rivers, one named after our state (or was it the other way around?). The other named after our (hopefully) always-statistically inferior neighbor. And two presidents. One former. One (hopefully soon-to-be) current. Both Clintons.

And far more significant than any of the above, we have two stadiums. Both host the Razorback football squad (when and if they eventually have a winning season, I will refer to them as a team). One stadium opulent, overbuilt, and ostentatious. The other--not so much.

The opulent, overbuilt, ostentatious one has received a lot of ink lately. Most of it not good. The $160 million heavily bonded boondoggle has already slipped into the shadowy cobwebs of our dismally short 48-hour collective public memory. Wait 10 years, when the $160 million bond issue expires unfunded and unpaid and is tossed on the taxpayers' doorstep. Synapses will fire, memories will be jogged. Unctuous legislators will be summoned to slide the unnecessary debt deep into angry taxpayers' pockets.

Let's consider our "other" stadium that (at least for now) celebrates fleeting moments of glory and fame when raucous, well-lubricated Hog fans shake it to its very foundation with reverberating woo pig sooie revelries and wait'll next year whines. For any of you who might have missed it, some time ago your governor made one of his misguided gubernatorial pronouncements and informed the War Memorial Stadium Commission that starting in fiscal 2019 it would have to operate with greatly reduced assistance from state coffers.

Currently an itty-bitty piece of the state's general revenue goes to keeping our iconic "other" stadium operational. A mere $895,171. That's roughly a fourth of the obscenely overpaid Head Hog's nearly $3.5 million salary! Under Governor Palindrome's parsimonious plan, an even itty-bittier bite of the budget pie would be allocated. By budgetary standards a mere pittance: $447,647.

So for now we are left with a stadium desperately seeking to justify its existence. A reason to hang around a little longer before it goes all Broadway Bridge on us. The guv has made the statement that no one is a "bigger fan" of War Memorial Stadium than himself. Right! My daddy used to say something just like that: "Bill, no one loves you more than I do." Whenever he said that, I just automatically assumed the position. I knew what was comin'. I felt his love for days.

Governor Ay-Ess-Ay went on to say that he wants to see the stadium become more "self-sufficient." Well ... let's face it, folks, when we refer to self-sufficiency as it relates to your no-account brother-in-law who finally got up off the couch and found him a job as a Wal-Mart greeter, or your no-account high school kid who got up off the couch and became an overnight Twitter star with 238,000 followers as compared to the self-sufficiency of a ... um ... stadium, we are obviously talking about a whole 'nother thing.

Self-sufficiency for a stadium? I'm just guessing here, but it seems to me that a stadium has considerably fewer options at achieving an independent means of supporting itself than even your no-account brother-in-law.

Let's see, maybe War Memorial could invert itself and become an aquarium for its neighbor, the Little Rock Zoo. Or maybe it could go out and rent some lions and tigers and gladiators. A special platform could be constructed for our toga-clad guv where he could issue his thumbs-up or -down edicts. His Romanesque entourage would include feather-fanning eunuchs (Democrat Congressman) and (relatively) seductive grape-groping maidens (Democrat congressional wives).

However, there is one solution to this dilemma which has already proven successful in our state and would ensure our little stadium's long-term survival.

The entire War Memorial Stadium Complex, complete with its iconic entrance façade, all 55,000 seats, 146 parsimonious parking spaces, and all three always-crowded urinals could be sold for $1 to the University of Arkansas. Jeff Long and his minions could float another $160 million bond issue and, faster than the Hogs lose season openers to junior colleges from Idaho or Maine, both Little Rocks would have an opulent, ostentatious, and overbuilt stadium with enough luxury skyboxes to make every 1-percenter in town hallucinate.

But wait! I got ahead of myself there. I just remembered that the guv also mentioned he was recommending "a feasibility study be conducted to provide a comprehensive assessment of the future uses of the stadium and a road map for financial sustainability." Did you catch that ... a feasibility study?

Y'all sleep easy. We're good until at least 2036.

------------v------------

Bill Rausch is a freelance humor writer from Little Rock. Email him at williamrausch25@yahoo.com.

Editorial on 10/31/2016