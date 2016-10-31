After getting 6 reports, UA police say there's no need to report clown sightings on Halloween

After getting six separate reports overnight from callers who said they spotted clowns around campus, the University of Arkansas Police Department is reminding people that it's not a crime merely to dress up as a clown.

Capt. Gary Crain, a spokesman for the campus police department, said one person called to report a man dressed as a clown said "hello" while another of the reports indicated that a car with two clowns drove by. Those sorts of reports may be fueled by stories about menacing clown sightings in other parts of the country, Crain said, but they're not worth involving authorities.

"If they are threatening, intimidating or harassing you, call the police for sure," he said. "Outside of that, there's no need to call the police because there's no crime."

Crain said officers did investigate the reports — which all came in between 11 p.m. Sunday and 12:30 a.m. Monday — and even met up with one person who was in a clown mask. He wasn't armed, and it was quickly determined he wasn't doing anything against the law.

"Not even a hint of a crime," Crain said.

He lamented that the clown sighting reports didn't even indicate whether it was "one of those terrible clown faces or ... Bozo or one of those other famous clowns that entertain people." And Crain said it's especially unnecessary this time of year since it's Halloween. Even the UA police K-9 was dressing up, though not as a clown.

"This being Halloween, there could be all different kinds of costumes," Crain said.