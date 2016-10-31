VIDEO: Iraqi special forces take village, position on Mosul's edge

BAZWAYA, Iraq — Iraqi special forces advanced on the Islamic State-held city of Mosul from the east Monday, taking heavy fire but seizing the last Islamic State-held village before the city's eastern limits and clearing a path that was followed by army units.

Armored vehicles, including Abrams tanks, drew mortar and small arms fire as they moved on the village of Bazwaya in the dawn assault, while allied artillery and airstrikes hit Islamic State positions. By evening, the fighting had stopped, and the units took up positions less than 1 mile from Mosul's eastern border and some 5 miles from the city center.

Three suicide car bombers tried to stop the advance during the day before the army took control of the town, but the troops destroyed them, said Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil. The army said another unit, its ninth division, had moved up toward Mosul and was now about 3 miles from its eastern outskirts, the neighborhood of Gogjali.

At one point, a Humvee packed with explosives raced ahead in an attempt to ram the forces, but Iraqi troops opened fire on it, setting off the charge and blowing up the vehicle. Plumes of smoke rose in the air from Islamic State positions hit by artillery, and airstrikes the army said came from its U.S. allies.

Iraqi state television described the operation as a "battle of honor" to liberate the city, captured by the Islamic State from an Iraqi force in 2014.

Some residents hung white flags on buildings and from windows in a sign they would not resist the government troops, said Maj. Salam al-Obeidi, a member of the special forces operation in Bazwaya. He said troops were requesting that villagers stay inside their homes as Iraqi forces made their way through the streets, as a precaution against potential suicide bombers.

For two weeks, Iraqi forces and their Kurdish allies, Sunni tribesmen and Shiite militias have been converging on Mosul from all directions to drive the Islamic State from Iraq's second largest city. The operation is expected to take weeks, if not months.

