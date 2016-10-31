Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed while walking across Arkansas interstate

An Alabama woman was killed when a tractor-trailer struck her as she walked across an Arkansas interstate earlier this month, state police say.

In a preliminary report, authorities said the pedestrian crash occurred at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday when Roxanne L. Lodge, 33, of McCalla, Ala., was crossing Interstate 40 at mile marker 277 near West Memphis.

State police say that as she walked north from the south side of the highway, which runs east to west, an eastbound 2012 Freightliner struck her.

Lodge was pronounced dead at the scene by Crittenden County coroner William Wolfe, according to the report.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described in the report as clear and dry.

The crash marked the third reported by state police in October involving a pedestrian and a tractor-trailer on an interstate in Arkansas.

Brian D. Flud, 33, of London was standing on the center dotted line between westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Menifee when he was fatally struck Sunday by an International truck in Conway County, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Another unidentified pedestrian was fatally struck Oct. 21 by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 30 in southwest Arkansas.

Lodge's death was the 445th reported so far this year on Arkansas road, based on preliminary state police information.