Arkansas man pleads guilty to taking feeding program funds for children

A Marianna man became the 10th person in the state to admit to defrauding a U.S. Department of Agriculture program intended to feed children in low-income areas during the school year.

James E. Franklin Jr., 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Little Rock on Friday in front of Judge D. P. Marshall Jr., according to a news release from the office of Chris Thyer, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

In 2013 and 2014, Franklin sponsored a feeding program through an organization called "JL&N Outreach." In Arkansas, the USDA funds these programs, which are administered by the state Department of Human Services. Sponsors provide meals and are reimbursed based on the number of meals they serve.

Over the course of two years, Franklin submitted roughly 12 false reports claiming he gave meals to dozens of children per day at his two feeding locations in Brinkley and Hughes, but witnesses have said those numbers were grossly exaggerated, according to the news release.

From those inflated claims, Franklin received roughly $380,000 from the Department of Human Services. Prosecutors estimate the scheme resulted in the theft of more than $10 million in federal funds altogether.

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine, according to Thyer's office. Franklin will be sentenced at a later date.

