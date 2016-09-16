2 Arkansas officers on paid leave as shooting investigated

Two members of the Bethel Heights Police Department have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into a non-fatal officer-involved shooting, according to Bethel Heights Cpl. Chasity Mahan.

Arkansas State Police will confine its investigation to use of deadly force by an officer, said Bill Sadler, state police spokesman. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be submitted to the Benton County prosecutor's office to determine whether the shooting was justified, Sadler said.

Late Wednesday night, Cpl. Nicholas Jones and officer Juan Hernandez were attempting to apprehend Justin Ryan Delacruz as part of a prostitution sting when Delacruz rammed Jones with his vehicle, said Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor.

“He chose to run over a officer when he tried to get away,” Smith said.

Delacruz was shot about 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Drive and Apple Blossom Avenue. Authorities didn’t say how many shots were fired or where Delacruz was hit by gunfire. Delacruz was taken to a local hospital, but his wounds “are not believed to be life-threatening,” according to a news release from state police.

Jones was released from the hospital and was "bruised up" but had no broken bones, Mahan said.

Delacruz faces charges of solicitation, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault, second-degree battery and driving without proof of insurance, Mahan said.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.