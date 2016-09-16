Home /
Arkansas 12-year-old, 9-year-old missing after driving away in grandmother's car
This article was published today at 5:42 p.m.
Two Gentry children are missing after they drove away from home in their grandmother's car, authorities say.
In a Facebook post, the Benton County sheriff's office said Vivian Head, 12, and Brady Merworth, 9, left their home either Friday morning or overnight Thursday. The post said they left in a white 2002 Acura RL with the Arkansas license plate number 082 PLM.
The children also took their grandmother's purse and haven't been seen or heard from Friday.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts should call the Benton County sheriff's office at (479) 271-1009 or (479) 273-5532.
Kharma says... September 16, 2016 at 6:11 p.m.
Freaky. I hope that they are found soon.
