2 Arkansans shot, hospitalized, police say; no arrests made

Two people were shot in Blytheville on Thursday night after an unknown assailant approached them and began firing, police said.

According to a news release from Blytheville police, officers responded to 220 E. Davis St. at 9:59 p.m. on a report of a gunshot victim. At the address, they found cousins Antonio Harris, 25, and Demetrius Crutchfield, 33. Crutchfield had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper thigh and groin area, the release said.

Harris told police he was at a house down the street before he ran and found Crutchfield after hearing gunshots.

Harris told police he didn’t know who could’ve shot Crutchfield, only that Crutchfield had “numerous enemies.”

Officers on the scene were then told of a second shooting victim, 21-year-old Tyler Cannon, the release said. Cannon, who was shot in his right arm, told police he was meeting Crutchfield at his house on Davis Street. While there, Cannon said, an unknown person approached them and opened fire.

Crutchfield and Cannon were both airlifted to Region One Health Center in Memphis. Capt. Scott Adams, a spokesman for Blytheville police, said Crutchfield is in serious condition while Cannon is stable. Adams added that there have been no arrests, and there is no description of the shooter.

Officers located bullet holes in the outside of the house and a blood trail from the alley behind the residence to the bed where they found Crutchfield. They also found unfired bullets in the house and drugs next to the bed, the release said.

Investigators then found guns and ammunition outside the house. Harris later told police that he and a separate cousin had removed the guns from the house by throwing them over the fence.

After securing a search warrant, police then confiscated additional weapons, ammunition and drugs at the house. Harris, who was taken to the Blytheville police department, was charged with firearm possession and evidence tampering.