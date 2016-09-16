Home /
The Recruiting Guy
2018 combo-guard Keyshawn Embery talks Hogs on Recruiting Thursday
This article was published today at 1:29 p.m.
PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER
2018 guard Keyshawn Embery, a major target of the Hogs, will visit Arkansas on Saturday. He talked about what he wants to experience once he gets to Fayetteville.
Embery, 6-4, 187 pounds out of Midwest City High School in Oklahoma, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Nevada-Las Vegas, Tulsa, Oklahoma State and Kansas State.
He averaged 12 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game for the 17-under Oklahoma Run PWP during the spring in the Under Armour Association Grassroots Basketball Circuit.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2018 combo-guard Keyshawn Embery talks Hogs on Recruiting Thursday
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.