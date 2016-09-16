2018 combo-guard Keyshawn Embery talks Hogs on Recruiting Thursday

2018 guard Keyshawn Embery, a major target of the Hogs, will visit Arkansas on Saturday. He talked about what he wants to experience once he gets to Fayetteville.

Embery, 6-4, 187 pounds out of Midwest City High School in Oklahoma, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Nevada-Las Vegas, Tulsa, Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

He averaged 12 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game for the 17-under Oklahoma Run PWP during the spring in the Under Armour Association Grassroots Basketball Circuit.