Arkansas-based farmers' co-op announces new funding
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:11 p.m.
CLINTON — A farmers' cooperative in north Arkansas has received a new source of funding to reduce costs and increase production in the state.
Clinton-based Grass Roots Farmers' Cooperative, which includes 13 farms, said Friday that it received a $600,000 loan from San Francisco-based RSF Social Finance. The farmers' co-op receives technical, organizational and financial support from Heifer USA, which is part of Little Rock-based Heifer International.
The financing includes $400,000 that will help the co-op buy animals from member farmers and $200,000 to help the farmers purchase feed and animals.
