Arkansan gets minimum sentence in attack on ex-lover; jury hits impasses on rape charge

A 41-year-old Jacksonville man received the minimum sentence of five years Tuesday for attacking his ex-girlfriend in her Little Rock home, after the six-man, six-woman Pulaski County jury could not agree whether he had also raped her.

Sylvester Scheinell Davis Jr., a father of six, begged jurors for a chance to go home to his girlfriend and children.

He testified that that he wasn't in Little Rock at the time that his accuser, whom the defense called a "very vindictive drama queen," said he broke into her home, beat her and raped her.

The 23-year-old former girlfriend lied about him, Davis said. The woman was spurred on by her jealousy when he chose his longtime girlfriend, the mother of his three daughters, over her, he told jurors.

Jurors deliberated about 90 minutes to find Davis guilty of residential burglary and misdemeanor battery in regard to the woman's testimony that he'd forced his way into her Meadowlark Drive home and beaten her up in May 2015.

The woman told jurors that Davis had also held her down on a couch while he ripped off her leggings and groped her so forcibly that a medical examination that same day found blood in her vagina. He also tried to force her into intercourse but was physically incapable of going through with it, she said.

"She was wrong for saying that," Davis told jurors. "That didn't happen, and she knows it isn't true. She's done a lot of lying."

Jurors could not reach the required unanimous decision on whether Davis had also raped her in that attack, the most serious charge against him, which carries a potential life sentence. The rape charge will be retried.

At sentencing, Davis' accuser testified that he had regularly battered her during their three-year relationship. She told jurors that he would manhandle her anytime she refused to do what he told her, including submitting to sex.

The jury deliberated about 25 minutes in deciding a punishment. Davis faced a 20-year maximum penalty.

The five-year term, the lowest sentence available, requires Davis to serve at least 10 months in prison before applying for parole, which would make him immediately eligible for early release with credit for the 441 days he's been jailed awaiting trial.

But there is no release in Davis' immediate future. He still has to stand trial on charges that he attacked the same woman at her home two other times, choking her in February 2015, then forcing his way into her home in June 2015 and beating her.

He is also to stand trial again in January on the rape charge.

Prosecution and defense attorneys clashed during the one-day trial over the injuries documented by police, including what officers and a nurse described as a bite mark with clearly defined teeth marks on the victim's right hand.

Defense attorney Pat Aydelott, who suggested that the woman had bitten herself, implied that her other injuries -- cuts on her arm and scrapes, cuts and bruising on her face -- were also self-inflicted.

The only evidence that Davis had caused those injuries was the woman's testimony, the lawyer said.

"We've got a deal here where it's he says, she says and there's not much in-between," Aydelott told jurors.

He asked the jurors to closely consider why the woman couldn't remember details, such as how long the attack lasted, what her assailant was wearing or whether she had closed the window in her home that police believe her attacker used to get inside.

The woman's testimony about those points was different at trial from what she had told police, Aydelott said.

"Is she telling the truth now, or was she telling the truth then," Aydelott said in his closing arguments. "We don't know how those injuries were inflicted beyond her word."

Deputy prosecutor Luke Daniel told jurors that the woman's account of what happened to her has never really changed. She couldn't be expected to be looking at the clock or considering an assailant's clothing while trying to fend off a man intent on sexually violating her, he said.

"She was too busy getting forcibly raped to remember what he had on his shirt," Daniel said, reminding jurors of the blood found during her examination. "You don't get injuries like this [showing up] on a sexual assault exam from falling down stairs."

Deputy prosecutor Meredith Moore called Davis a "violent man" responsible for a "brutal, vicious ... and abusive" attack.

Metro on 09/16/2016