Binary bandit? Someone stealing of ones, zeros from homes
By The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police are "addressing" an unusual crime spree: Someone is stealing the ones and zeroes from addresses mounted on people's homes.
WTXF-TV says it's happening in the city's East Kensington section.
Meghan Haley says she noticed the zero missing from her home on Wednesday and saw a woman stealing it when she checked her surveillance video.
Another woman, Krista Ricca, was awakened by the sound of a power drill about 4 a.m. and saw a man stealing a number from her neighbor's home across the street.
The news website Billy Penn first reported the thefts.
Scott Fisher had a zero stolen. He says he doesn't know if "someone is trying to send a message or someone just has an obsession with zeroes and ones."
