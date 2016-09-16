Filipino: When president was mayor, he ordered slayings

MANILA, Philippines -- A former Filipino militiaman testified before the country's Senate on Thursday that President Rodrigo Duterte, when Duterte was still a city mayor, ordered him and other members of a liquidation squad to kill criminals and opponents in a series of assaults that left about 1,000 dead.

Edgar Matobato, 57, said at the nationally televised Senate committee hearing that he heard Duterte order some of the killings. Matobato acknowledged that he, as an assassin, carried out about 50 assaults, including one on a suspected kidnapper who was fed to a crocodile in 2007 in southern Davao del Sur province.

Rights groups have long accused Duterte of involvement in death squads, claims he has denied even while stating that his approach to criminals was to "kill them all." Matobato is the first person to admit any role in such killings and to directly implicate Duterte under oath in a public hearing.

The Senate committee inquiry was led by Sen. Leila de Lima, a critic of Duterte's anti-drug campaign that has left more than 3,000 suspected drug users and dealers dead since Duterte assumed the presidency in June.

Duterte has accused de Lima of involvement in illegal drugs, alleging that she used to have a driver who took money from detained drug lords. She has denied the allegations.

Matobato said Duterte had once even issued an order to kill de Lima when she was chairman of the Commission on Human Rights and was investigating the mayor's possible role in extrajudicial killings in 2009 in Davao.

He said he and others were waiting to ambush de Lima, but she did not go to a part of a hilly area -- a suspected mass grave -- where they were waiting to open fire.

"If you went inside the upper portion, we were already in ambush position," Matobato told de Lima. "It's good that you left."

The recent killings of suspected drug dealers have sparked concerns in the Philippines and among U.N. and U.S. officials, including President Barack Obama, who have urged Duterte's government to take steps to rapidly stop the killings and ensure that Duterte's anti-drug war complies with human-rights laws and the rule of law.

Duterte has rejected the criticism, questioning the right of the U.N., the U.S. and Obama to raise human-rights issues, when U.S. forces, for example, had massacred Muslims in the Philippines' south in the early 1900s as part of a pacification campaign.

Matobato said under oath that the killings went on from 1988, when Duterte first became Davao city mayor, to 2013, when Matobato said he expressed his desire to leave the death squad.

He said that prompted his colleagues to implicate him criminally in one killing to silence him.

"Our job was to kill criminals like drug pushers, rapists, snatchers. These are the kind we killed every day," Matobato said.

But, he said, their targets were not only criminals but also opponents of Duterte and of one of Duterte's sons, Paolo Duterte, who is now the vice mayor of Davao.

Presidential spokesman Martin Andanar rejected the allegations, saying government investigations into Duterte's time as mayor of Davao had already gone nowhere because of a lack of evidence and witnesses.

Philippine human-rights officials and advocates have previously said potential witnesses refused to testify against Duterte when he was still mayor out of fear of being killed.

There was no immediate reaction from Duterte. Another Duterte spokesman, Ernesto Abella, said at a news conference that while Matobato "may sound credible, it is imperative that each and every one of us properly weigh whatever he said and respond right."

Matobato said the victims in Davao ranged from petty criminals to a wealthy businessman from central Cebu province who was killed in 2014 in his office in Davao city because of a feud with Paolo Duterte over a woman.

The president's son said the allegations were without proof and "are mere hearsay," telling reporters he would "not dignify the accusations of a mad man."

"They were killed like chickens," said Matobato, who added that he backed away from the killings after feeling guilty and entered a government witness-protection program.

He left the protection program when Duterte became president, fearing he would be killed, and said he decided to surface now "so the killings will stop."

Matobato's testimony set off a tense exchange between pro-Duterte and opposition senators.

Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano accused Matobato of being part of a plot to unseat Duterte.

"I'm testing to see if you were brought here to bring down this government," he said.

De Lima eventually declared Cayetano "out of order" and ordered Senate security personnel to restrain him.

Another senator, former national police chief Panfilo Lacson, warned Matobato that his admissions that he was involved in killings could land him in jail.

"You have no immunity," Lacson said

Duterte, as president, has immunity from lawsuits, but de Lima said that principle may have to be revisited now. "What if a leader is elected and turns out to be a mass murderer?" de Lima asked in a news conference after the Senate hearing.

