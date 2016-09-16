Overnight fight results in arrest of two Little Rock college students

A fight that broke out Friday morning resulted in the arrest of two Philander Smith College students, according to a Little Rock police report.

Officers arrived on the campus, 900 W. Daisy L Gatson Bates Drive in Little Rock, and observed Danielle Mcmillen, 21, of Lenexa, Kansas, and Kennedy Rhoden, 21, of Little Rock fighting with each other around 3:30 a.m.

Both students were charged with third-degree battery, a misdemeanor, and Mcmillen was also charged with public intoxication. Mcmillen's breath smelled of alcohol and her eyes were bloodshot, according to the report.

Rhoden's bail is set at $1,500 and McMillen's is set at $1,600. Both students have a court date set for Sept. 27.