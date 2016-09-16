Home /
Overnight fight results in arrest of two Little Rock college students
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 9:23 a.m.
A fight that broke out Friday morning resulted in the arrest of two Philander Smith College students, according to a Little Rock police report.
Officers arrived on the campus, 900 W. Daisy L Gatson Bates Drive in Little Rock, and observed Danielle Mcmillen, 21, of Lenexa, Kansas, and Kennedy Rhoden, 21, of Little Rock fighting with each other around 3:30 a.m.
Both students were charged with third-degree battery, a misdemeanor, and Mcmillen was also charged with public intoxication. Mcmillen's breath smelled of alcohol and her eyes were bloodshot, according to the report.
Rhoden's bail is set at $1,500 and McMillen's is set at $1,600. Both students have a court date set for Sept. 27.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Overnight fight results in arrest of two Little Rock college students
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.