N.H. paper breaks streak over Trump

After assailing Donald Trump on a regular basis leading up to the state's primary, New Hampshire's largest newspaper is now going a step further: For the first time in more than 100 years, the Union Leader will not be endorsing the Republican nominee for president.

"The man is a liar, a bully, a buffoon," Joseph McQuaid, the Union Leader publisher, wrote of Trump in a signed editorial.

"He denigrates any individual or group that displeases him. He has dishonored military veterans and their families, made fun of the physically frail, and changed political views almost as often as he has changed wives."

Rather than picking between what McQuaid termed "the lesser of two evils," the Union Leader has bestowed its endorsement on Gary Johnson, the Libertarian nominee for president. Notably, the paper made clear that it was backing the entire Libertarian ticket, which includes William Weld, a former Massachusetts governor.

"They would be worth considering under many circumstances," McQuaid writes.

"In today's dark times, they are a bright light of hope and reason."

The Union Leader's endorsement could make an impact in the hard-fought contest in New Hampshire: An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll of likely voters from earlier this month showed Hillary Clinton leading Trump by only 2 points, with Johnson capturing 15 percent of the vote. Enjoying the support of the Union Leader, with its recurring front-page editorials reaffirming its choice, could give Johnson a lift in the state, draining votes from Trump (and potentially from Clinton).

Newspaper endorsements have considerably less currency now than in an earlier political era. The Union Leader's backing of Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey in the state's primary did little for his campaign, and their regular broadsides against Trump did not stop him from rolling to a 19-point victory there.

But in withholding the paper's endorsement of Trump, McQuaid, who has sparred more than once with the Republican nominee on Twitter, is attempting to get in a final word with his New York nemesis.

"Voters leaning toward Trump are understandably fed up with the status quo, of which Clinton is a prime example," he writes.

"But they kid themselves if they think Trump isn't pretty much a part of that status quo as well, or that he is in any way qualified to competently lead this nation."

