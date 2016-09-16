Nucor Steel plans $230 million expansion in Arkansas

BLYTHEVILLE — Nucor Steel Arkansas is planning a $230 million expansion at its facility in Blytheville.

The Blytheville City Council will consider a property tax incentive next week for the project, which officials say will add about 100 jobs in the area. Nucor Controller Mark DiGirolamo told Blytheville leaders that the jobs are expected to pay about $80,000 annually.

The Courier-News reported that the City Council will consider Nucor's request during its meeting next week.

In nearby Osceola, Big River Steel is building a $1.3 billion steel plant that's set to open soon. The company said it will start production in December on its first commercial orders.