Razorbacks topple No. 4 Florida at home

— Junior Jessi Hartzler scored two first-half goals to lead Arkansas to a 2-0 home win over No. 4 Florida on Friday night, the Razorbacks' second win over a top-five opponent this season.

Arkansas (8-1, 2-0) earned the program's first victory against a top-10 foe when it beat then-No. 2 Duke 2-1 on Aug. 26, a win that also came at home. Friday's win was the Razorbacks' first ever against the Gators.

Hartzler scored twice in a three-minute span midway through the first half to give the Razorbacks a 2-0 lead and control of the match, much like in the Duke win. Florida's Meggie Dougherty Howard scored to cut it to 2-1 in the 50th minute, but Arkansas held off the Gators, withstanding several runs down the stretch to preserve the lead and earn the win.

Arkansas improved to 5-0 at Razorback Field this season with the win. Provided Arkansas beats Lipscomb at home Sunday, the Razorbacks will likely leap back into the top 25 after falling out of the most recent poll despite coming off a 2-0 week.