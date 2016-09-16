Recruiting Thursday: 2018 forward Rodgerick Brown

Junior Tennessee small forward Rodgerick Brown talked about his offer from Arkansas and his plans to visit the Hogs this weekend on Recruiting Thursday.

Brown, 6-6, 200 pounds, of Cordova High School has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Tulsa, Penn State, Middle Tennessee and UT-Chattanooga. He’s also drawing interest from Iowa State, Memphis, Missouri, Murray State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Belmont.

Brown averaged 16.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1.8 steal a game as a sophomore. The Hogs’ style of play is a big draw for him.