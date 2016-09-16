Recruiting Thursday: Oklahoma State DE commitment Nelson Mbanasor

Oklahoma State defensive end commitment Nelson Mbanasor talked about his interest in Arkansas, his plans to visit Fayetteville and the Hogs' victory over TCU.

Mbanasor, 6-3, 265 pounds, 4.9 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Pflugerville (Texas) Hendrickson, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas Tech, Illinois, Houston, Colorado, Duke and several others.

ESPN rates Mbanasor a 3-star prospect and the No. 50 defensive tackle in the nation. He communicates with defensive line coach Rory Segrest often.