Recruiting Thursday: Oklahoma State DE commitment Nelson Mbanasor
This article was published today at 1:13 p.m.
Oklahoma State defensive end commitment Nelson Mbanasor talked about his interest in Arkansas, his plans to visit Fayetteville and the Hogs' victory over TCU.
Mbanasor, 6-3, 265 pounds, 4.9 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Pflugerville (Texas) Hendrickson, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas Tech, Illinois, Houston, Colorado, Duke and several others.
ESPN rates Mbanasor a 3-star prospect and the No. 50 defensive tackle in the nation. He communicates with defensive line coach Rory Segrest often.
