Friday, September 16, 2016, 2:27 p.m.
The Recruiting Guy

Recruiting Thursday: Oklahoma State DE commitment Nelson Mbanasor

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 1:13 p.m.

briston-guidry-freshman-defensive-lineman-and-defensive-line-coach-rory-segrest-arkansas-football-practice-on-thursday-aug-4-2016-at-the-university-of-arkansas-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Briston Guidry, freshman defensive lineman, and defensive line coach Rory Segrest Arkansas football practice on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Oklahoma State defensive end commitment Nelson Mbanasor talked about his interest in Arkansas, his plans to visit Fayetteville and the Hogs' victory over TCU.

Mbanasor, 6-3, 265 pounds, 4.9 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Pflugerville (Texas) Hendrickson, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas Tech, Illinois, Houston, Colorado, Duke and several others.

ESPN rates Mbanasor a 3-star prospect and the No. 50 defensive tackle in the nation. He communicates with defensive line coach Rory Segrest often.

