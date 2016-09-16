Trump finally acknowledges Obama born in U.S.

Home /
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has finally acknowledged the fact that President Barack Obama was born in the United States.
Trump said Friday that "that President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period."
As he did so, the Republican nominee repeated the conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton's 2008 campaign for president started the so-called the "birther controversy."
There is no evidence that is true, and Clinton and her allies have strongly denied that suggestion.
Trump says of the "birther" movement: "I finished it. You know what I mean."
The Republican nominee has for years been the most prominent "birther," the name given to those who propagated the falsehood that Obama was born outside of the country.
ARMNAR says... September 16, 2016 at 11:05 a.m.
What a deplorable buffoon.
What sort of idiot would cast a vote for this fraud?
Wait... Don't answer. They'll answer that question in comments below.
K5LJC says... September 16, 2016 at 11:06 a.m.
At this point, what difference does it make? 😃
TimberTopper says... September 16, 2016 at 11:07 a.m.
True, and True
Nodmcm says... September 16, 2016 at 11:16 a.m.
This guy will probably be our next president. People are self-destructive, and we all know this by watching these pages. Drugs, crazy foolish criminal escapades, horrific financial decisions, and many other human catastrophes should not give us hope that the masses will come to their senses this election. Plus, its the 'Republican's turn' to win, so the press is working overtime to 'make it happen.' The good news is that Ted Cruz will almost certainly not be president, if Trump wins. More good news is that the Republican establishment might be devastated of Trump's campaign CEO, Steve Bannon, gets his way. Hillary was likely only going to get one term, anyway, and without the senate on her side, the chance of her installing a liberal supreme court justice is nil. Would you rather have Trump in 2016, or Cruz in 2020?
