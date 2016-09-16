U.S. consumer prices tick up 0.2 percent in August

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in August as a surge in medical care offset flat readings for food and energy.

The result follows an unchanged figure in July. Core inflation, which excludes the volatile categories of food and energy, rose 0.3 percent, the Labor Department reported Friday. It was the biggest monthly increase since February. The climb in core inflation was led by a record jump in drug prices and the biggest rise in doctor and hospital charges in a quarter-century.

Over the past 12 months, core inflation is up 2.3 percent but overall inflation has risen a more moderate 1.1 percent, still well below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target for annual increases in inflation.

The Fed meets next week and is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at a near-record low of 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent. The Fed raised rates by a quarter-point last December but since then, officials have held off on further rate hikes, reflecting concerns about sluggish economic growth and periodic turbulence in financial markets.

Economists believe the Fed's next rate hike will not come until December. Steve Murphy, U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said the latest report on consumer inflation is unlikely to alter that view.