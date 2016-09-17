2 women arrested in campus rumpus

Two women were arrested early Friday morning after fighting each other at Philander Smith College in Little Rock, according to police reports.

Police arrested Danielle Mcmillen, 21, of Lenexa, Kan., and Kennedy Rhoden, 21, of Little Rock early Friday at the college at 900 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive, according to police reports.

Police said they were called to the college because of a fight, and one officer saw Mcmillen and Rhoden fighting each other, according to police reports.

Mcmillen had bloodshot eyes and smelled of intoxicants, police said.

Rhoden was charged with third-degree battery, and police charged Mcmillen with third-degree battery and public intoxication, according to the report.

