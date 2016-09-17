5 Observations from Arkansas' 42-3 win over Texas State

— Five observations from Arkansas’ 42-3 win over Texas State on Saturday. The Razorbacks are 3-0 entering their SEC opener against Texas A&M.

— Shakeup on the offensive line

Hands down the biggest storyline in a snoozer. Facing a bottom-tier Sun Belt opponent, the staff shook up the offensive line, switching juniors Frank Ragnow and Jake Raulerson. Ragnow moved to right guard, while Raulerson started at center. Bret Bielema hinted at changes earlier in the week, but the Raulerson-Ragnow flip probably wasn’t at the top of many people’s list of potential changes.

Right tackle was at the top of most lists. Redshirt freshman Colton Jackson started, but began rotating with sophomore Brian Wallace early in the first half. After the game, Bielema indicated the rotation at center and tackle will likely continue at least into to next week.

Jackson had his share of issues the first few weeks, most notably in pass protection. With a date with Myles Garrett and Texas A&M looming next week, Arkansas had to reevaluate its options at right tackle.

Saturday will probably be the best Jackson has graded out this year, but he wasn’t without issues. He was solid in the run game and had a number of decent pass-block sequences, but also showed he was still susceptible to quick pass rushers, even against an overmatched Texas State defensive front. He got beat twice in a two-play stretch in the second quarter that led to Wallace being reinserted the next drive. The first hurry he allowed wasn’t a sack only because Austin Allen made a quick move to sidestep the pressure. He also was tagged with another false start, an issue after two at TCU last week.

Wallace appeared to perform well in his playing time, locking up speed rushers off the edge on a number of occasions and not allowing any quarterback hurries. Ragnow slid over to help him on at least one obvious passing down, a scenario that could repeat itself on a regular basis against Garrett and A&M.

The starting line didn’t allow a sack for the first time this year. Allen did go down in the second quarter on a sack allowed by backup center Zach Rogers, who failed to pick up a blitzing linebacker. Rogers was one of three linemen — along with Wallace and redshirt freshman Jalen Merrick — Bielema said might play a bigger role this week.

Merrick didn’t play. Moving forward, Wallace played well enough Saturday to figure he may play an even bigger role against A&M.

Ledbetter unleashed

McTelvin Agim’s impressive sack at TCU last week drew a lot of attention. Understandably so. Sosa is a true freshman, the highest-rated recruit in school history and already making an impact. But the veteran three technique he plays behind — senior Jeremiah Ledbetter — is no slouch either. Ledbetter spearheaded an impressive defensive effort against a thoroughly overmatched Texas State offense. The Bobcats only managed one first down in the first half and didn’t crack the 100-yard mark until the final play of the game, finishing with just 105.

Ledbetter finished with four tackles, three solo, with two pass breakups, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He was active throughout, with Texas State repeatedly unable to block him. He impacted a number of other plays, too, even though they didn’t register in the stat book.

Through three games, Ledbetter has 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two pass breakups. Darius Philon had nine tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one breakup. Arkansas defense struggled without a Philon-like presence at the three technique last year. It appears the Razorbacks may have one this fall in Ledbetter.

Playmaking Pull — er, Batman

Saturday was the third annual BATMAN DAY. Sophomore cornerback Ryan Pulley, an avid fan of the caped crusader, did his favorite superhero justice with his performance.

Pulley’s second career interception was a pick-six early in the second when he pounced on an errant throw by Texas State’s Tyler Jones and returned it 25 yards to paydirt.

It’s the second straight week Pulley has impressed in an increased role, starting at boundary corner. Last week, he held TCU’s Taj Williams without a catch while on an island against the big-play receiver most of the game. Physical and aggressive, Pulley has excelled in press coverage and emerged as a playmaker on the outside for a team short on corners. The Hogs had no choice but to play him thanks to injuries and attrition, but he has excelled and more than earned every rep he’s gotten the last two weeks.

Allen shows off touch

Prior to the season, senior receiver Keon Hatcher said he thought Brandon Allen put a little more zip on his passes than younger brother Austin. Fellow senior Dominique Reed — and Bielema — felt Austin threw a better deep ball even without putting the same amount of mustard on his throws.

Saturday, Allen proved their point by showing off pinpoint touch on a pair of deep passes to both receivers, dropping in perfectly placed bombs downfield. First, he hit Hatcher on a beautiful 73-yard gainer deep down the middle of the field. Hatcher nearly scored but was tackled at the 1-yard line, setting up a Kody Walker touchdown run.

The second was arguably even better. Rolling to his right, Allen lofted a ball into the corner of the end zone, perfectly setting up Reed to adjust and make a play in single coverage. Reed adjusted but couldn’t haul it in. It’s a catch he has to make and an opportunity missed, but a superb throw by Allen.

He did miss Reed deep downfield, overthrowing the speedster on a would-be touchdown. It was a rare miscue on a night when Allen finished 16 of 21 for 241 yards and two touchdowns, along with 21 yards on three non-sack carries. He got to take the fourth quarter off this week after another encouraging early season performance.

Williams cracks triple digits… Whaley gets involved

Drake would be proud of Rawleigh Williams. The sophomore running back cracked the century mark for the second straight week, finishing with 121 yards on 19 carries. He appeared to be on the verge of breaking a big run several times, recording six carries of 10 or more yards.

Through three weeks, he’s recorded 354 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.99 yards per carry. Average that production out over a 13-game season and Williams is putting up 1,534 yards as a feature back. Not bad.

The best part of Williams’ performance was that he and the rest of the Razorbacks were dominant enough for him to take the fourth quarter off, narrowly avoiding his third straight 20-carry effort to start the year.

As a result, true freshman Devwah Whaley got an extended look after toting the ball only four times the first two weeks.

Whaley ran for 50 yards on 11 carries. He could have potentially broken a long run on his first carry of the night, but got his feet tangled up and tripped after just a 3-yard gain. His speed and strength were evident Saturday. It also seemed clear he was eager to break the big run, hitting the hole full speed at times instead of setting up his blocks. But that’s to be expected this early in his career, in his first lengthy opportunity to play. The physical tools are there. The Hogs have to be thinking he can potentially spell Williams on a more regular basis moving forward as he gets his feet wet. Saturday was a solid start.